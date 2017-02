Man charged over firearm seizure in Dublin

File photo

Weapon and ammunition seized in Darndale

A 26 year old man has been charged in connection with the seizure of a firearm and ammunition in Dublin.



The weapon was found during a planned search of a house in the Snowdrop area of Darndale last September.



Gardaí say a man was arrested in the Coolock area on Thursday, as part of the investigation into that seizure.



He was detained at Coolock Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.



He is appearing before Dublin District Court today.