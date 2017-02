2,500 firefighters battle 86 fires in NSW, Australia

Temperatures have climbed above 45C

The Australian state of New South Wales is experiencing catastrophic fire conditions and soaring temperatures.



More than 2,500 firefighters are battling 86 fires across the state - with temperatures climbing above 45 degrees celsius in some parts.



Authorities say the conditions are worse than in 2009 when bushfires killed 173 people in Victoria on what's become known as 'Black Saturday'.



Shane Fitzsimmons is Commissioner of the Rural Fire Service: