Couples bond over a shared dislike for bum selfies

New dating app matches people based on shared dislikes



A new dating app that matches people based on shared hatreds has been launched.

Hatred is based on the premise that people bond more closely over the things that irritate or infuriate them more than their shared likes or interests.

Users are able to indicate a range of things they hate then they are shown people in their area with similar dislikes

The most common hates are Donald Trump, slow drivers and mosquitoes.

Butt selfies and the fact that Mick Jagger is still reproducing also feature high on the list of dislikes