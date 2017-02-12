Love it? Like it!

Live Entertainment Events Generated 1.7 billion For Our Economy in 2016

by Today FM  12th Feb 2017  12:38
Today FM image

We're a nation of entertainment lovers

Live entertainment events in Ireland generated 1.7 billion euro last year.

A new study that looks at the value of gigs, family attractions and exhibitions to the economy, shows almost 11 and a half thousand jobs are supported by the industry.

The "lets celebrate report" - which is the first of its kind - shows that for every €1 spent on a ticket, an additional €6 euro and 6 cent of revenue is generated in the economy.

Justin Green of WideAwake Communications explains what the data will be used for:

