Live Entertainment Events Generated 1.7 billion For Our Economy in 2016

We're a nation of entertainment lovers

Live entertainment events in Ireland generated 1.7 billion euro last year.

A new study that looks at the value of gigs, family attractions and exhibitions to the economy, shows almost 11 and a half thousand jobs are supported by the industry.

The "lets celebrate report" - which is the first of its kind - shows that for every €1 spent on a ticket, an additional €6 euro and 6 cent of revenue is generated in the economy.

Justin Green of WideAwake Communications explains what the data will be used for: