Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

HECTOR'S SUNDAY SITTING ROOM

16:00 - 19:00
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 07:00

Overnight

07:00 - 10:00

Sunday Breakfast with Alison Curtis

10:00 - 11:00

The Sunday Business Show

11:00 - 13:00

Neil Delamere's Sunday Best

13:00 - 16:00

Phil Cawley

16:00 - 19:00

Hector's Sunday Sitting Room

19:00 - 23:59

Ed's Songs of Praise

21:00 - 22:00

Songs in the Key of Life with Nadine O'Regan

22:00 - 23:59

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

Kenny Won't Rule Out Criminal Inquiry Into McCabe's Treatment

by Today FM  12th Feb 2017  14:16
Today FM image

Taoiseach Enda Kenny speaking at Government Buildings in Dublin | Image: MerrionStreet.ie

There have been calls for external inquiry

The Taoiseach says he hasn't ruled out an external criminal investigation into the alleged smear campaign against Garda Whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

Enda Kenny told RTÉ's This Week programme that while it might be necessary, the Commission of Investigation first has to determine whether a crime was committed.

He also said that he did not ask Katherine Zappone about the details of her meeting with Sergeant McCabe as she met him in a "private capacity".

Earlier, Sergeant McCabe rejected the apology released by the HSE yesterday, on the basis that he did not accept that the allegations in his file were created in error.

There have been repeated calls for an external criminal investigation to take place, as opposed to or alongside the Commission, given that the Gardaí are involved in the scandal.

Kevin Doyle, Political Editor with the Irish Independent, says this might be a good idea:

  • Today FM image

    All eyes on FF to see whether they will support Government

    Today FM image

    11,000 jobs created by entertainment industry last year

    Today FM image

    Two killed in separate crashes in Galway and Kildare

    Today FM image

    Woman killed in Co Galway crash

  • Today FM image

    Irish Lad Has A Tinder Nightmare On Dublin Bus

    Today FM image

    Rescued Irish Golden Retrievers Can't Be Split Up

    Today FM image

    Brian Kerr was in top form this afternoon on Premier League...

    Today FM image

    2,500 firefighters battle 86 fires in NSW, Australia

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos