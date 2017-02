Woman killed in Co Galway crash

Hundreds Evacuated From Hamburg Airport Over Toxin

A Turkish Airlines plane is towed on the tarmac of Brussels international airport | Image: Yves Logghe / AP/Press Association Images

68 were treated by emergency services

Hundreds of passengers have been evacuated from Hamburg airport in Germany after an unknown toxin spread through the terminal.

68 people have been treated by emergency services.

Officials say it wasn't a terrorist incident and the airport has now re-opened.

Tourist Vicky Elise says it happened just before they were due to fly: