Woman killed in Co Galway crash

Gardai seek witnesses to fatal crash near Portumna

A woman in her mid-fifties has been killed following a crash in County Galway.

The single vehicle collision occurred on the Killimor to Kiltormer Road, off the N65, at Portumna, at around half past 8 this morning.

It's understood the woman's car hit a tree.

She was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at scene.

Her body was removed to Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe where a post mortem is to be carried out.



The road is currently closed for a forensic examination and diversions are in place.



Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information, particularly those who may have travelled that stretch of road between 7.30am and 9.30am this morning to contact them.