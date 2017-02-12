Two killed in separate crashes in Galway and Kildare

Gardaí seek witnesses as two women die in separate collisions

Two women have been killed in separate road crashes in Counties Kildare and Galway this morning.

A cyclist in her thirties died after a collision with a car in Clane at 11am, on the road from Rathcoffey to Maynooth.

Her body has been removed to Naas General Hospital.

The driver of the car, a man in his twenties, was uninjured.

Elsewhere in County Galway, a woman in her mid-50s was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at Portumna at around half eight this morning.

It's understood her car hit a tree on the Killimor to Kiltormer Road, off the N65.

She was the sole occupant of the car.

Gardai have asked members of the public who may have witnessed either collision to contact them.