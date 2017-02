All eyes on FF to see whether...

11,000 jobs created by entertainment industry last year

New report highlights economic gain from live events

Ireland's entertainment industry created over 11 thousand jobs last year.

A new report launched in Dublin today by BOP Consulting and Wide Awake Communications shows that live events are responsible for generating over 1.7 billion euro for the Irish economy.

Editor of Hot Press, Niall Stokes, says the contribution made by the industry needs to be recognised: