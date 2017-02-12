Love it? Like it!

All eyes on FF to see whether they will support Government

12th Feb 2017
Today FM image

Image: RollingNews.ie

Sinn Féin to bring no-confidence motion over whistleblower controversy

Pressure is mounting on Fianna Fáil to declare whether it will support the Government, in a motion of no confidence this week.

Sinn Fein is to bring the motion forward over the Government's handling of the Garda whistleblower controversy.

It comes as a new Sunday Times opinion poll today shows Fianna Fail with an 11-point lead over Fine Gael - which has seen its popularity drop by 2 points to 21.

Social Democrats TD Roisin Shortall says it will be an interesting week for Micheál Martin's party:

