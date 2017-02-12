All eyes on FF to see whether they will support Government

Close
Pressure is mounting on Fianna Fáil to declare whether it will support the Government, in a motion of no confidence this week.
Sinn Fein is to bring the motion forward over the Government's handling of the Garda whistleblower controversy.
It comes as a new Sunday Times opinion poll today shows Fianna Fail with an 11-point lead over Fine Gael - which has seen its popularity drop by 2 points to 21.
Social Democrats TD Roisin Shortall says it will be an interesting week for Micheál Martin's party: