La La Land claims best film at BAFTAS

[Lionsgate]

Emma Stone named best actor at screen awards

La La Land has been named best film at the Baftas.

Emma Stone has also picked up leading actress for her role in the musical.

Elsewhere, Casey Affleck got best actor for Manchester By The Sea.

While Dev Patel received the supporting actor prize - for his role in Lion.

He says he wanted to get involved with the film from the minute he heard about it