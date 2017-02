OPW extends deadline for submissions on Cork flood relief plan

River Lee

Campaigners say measures will ruin Cork's riverside heritage



The Office of Public Works has extended a deadline for people to submit their opinions on a controversial flood relief scheme in Cork.

The proposed Lower Lee Flood Relief Scheme will take ten years to complete and will cost up to 140 million euro.

But critics say the measures will destroy much of Cork's riverside heritage and could actually increase the flood risk to the city centre.

Sean O Muiri from the Save Cork City campaign is asking Corkonians to look closely at the OPW's proposals: