Sinn Fein To Publish Motion Of No Confidence In The Government

The party is seeking support from all opposition TDs

Sinn Féin will this morning publish a motion of no confidence in the Government.

The party is seeking support from Fianna Fáil and from opposition TDs for the vote, which will be held in the Dail this week.

Sinn Féin Deputy Leader Mary Lou McDonald says people 'the length and breadth of Ireland' are outraged over the Government's handling of allegations against Garda Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

She says it's a 'kick for touch, cover up Government' that has lost it's right to govern:

Overnight, the row between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil deepened over when the Government found out about Tusla's role in the Maurice McCabe affair.

Micheál Martin claims his party told the Tánaiste about Tusla's role on Wednesday, but Frances Fitzgerald insists she only learned about it in media reports on Thursday.

However Fianna Fáil has confirmed it will abstain in Sinn Fein's motion of no confidence in the Government, in the Dáil this week.

The party's Dara Calleary says there are questions to answer and 'pulling the plug on the Government' won't solve anything: