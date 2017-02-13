When was Tanaiste told about Tusla's role in McCabe scandal?

Tanaiste and Justice Minister Francis Fitzgerald

Fianna Fáil says it told her, the night before she claimed no knowledge

Pressure is mounting on the Tanaiste over her knowledge of the role of Tusla in the Maurice McCabe scandal.

She's insisting she only found out about Tusla's role last Thursday night - but Fianna Fáil says it informed her, 24 hours earlier.

If Fianna Fáil's account is true, major questions arise about why Frances Fitzgerald told the Dáil on Thursday lunchtime that she wasn't aware of Garda contact with any other state agencies (except GSOC) about the McCabe matter.

Fitzgerald says that while she knew the McCabes were meeting the Children's minister Katherine Zappone - who was discussing an apology over it - she neither asked about, nor was told about, the subject matter.

She insists she did not discover the role of Tusla until she saw it on Thursday night's RTE Prime Time programme.

This would also suggest that although the whistleblower complaints from McCabe and Supt Dave Taylor discussed an allegation of serious criminal misconduct, Tusla's role in forwarding these claims was not mentioned.

But last night Fianna Fáil sensationally questioned this tale of events - and said it told Fitzgerald about Tusla's role on WEDNESDAY night, hours before she denied any such knowledge in the Dáil.

Fitzgerald met Fianna Fáil's justice spokesman Jim O'Callaghan on Wednesday, to discuss the terms of reference for the Charleton Commission which were being put to the Dáil the following day.

O'Callaghan says he explicitly mentioned the inclusion of Tusla, given the revelations that were shortly to come on the Prime Time programme. Micheal Martin had learned of these in an conversation with McCabe earlier that day.

Fitzgerald, however, says that while there was general mention of the forthcoming Prime Time programme, there was no explicit mention of Tusla.

Zappone facing criticism over Cabinet silence

The row comes just days before a Dáil debate on a motion of no confidence, when Fine Gael will need Fianna Fáil to abstain, in order to stay in power.

The text of Sinn Féin's motion is to be released later this morning.

Fitzgerald has already been under pressure for failing to explain why, although being aware of Zappone's meeting with the McCabes, not seeking to follow up on its contents.

Zappone is also facing heavy criticism for allowing the Cabinet discussion on the terms of reference to go ahead on Tuesday, without informing her ministerial colleagues about Tusla's role or the need to make sure it was inquired.

Enda Kenny was also informed of Zappone's meeting with the McCabes, but said he did not inquire about the subjects as the meeting was "in a private capacity". A spokesman later clarified that this meant the meeting was discussing confidential, sensitive issues.

Several cabinet ministers have told Today FM they are deeply unhappy that the cabinet discussion on the terms of reference for the Charleton Commission last week, without Zappone revealing Tusla's role in distributing false allegations of sexual assault against McCabe.

She says, however, that she believed the Tusla matter already fell within the terms of reference, and that because it was likely to have been included in McCabe's original whistleblower complaint to Fitzgerald, she was not at liberty to discuss it with cabinet colleagues.

Other former members of cabinet have rejected this explanation, and said the concept of cabinet confidentiality allowed Zappone to discuss such sensitive matters without betraying any confidence.