Adele Sweeps The Grammys

by Kim Buckley  13th Feb 2017  07:16
Today FM image

She beat Beyoncé

It's been Adele's night at the Grammy Awards.

She walked off with 5 in total - including the big gongs of album, record and song of the year, beating Beyonce's Lemonade!

She becomes the first artist to win all the big three categories twice - following her success in 2012.

The night wasn't without drama however, as Adele was forced to stop her tribute to George Michael a few seconds in saying, "I can't do this."

The singer then apologised for swearing on live TV.

The band then restarted and it was perfect the second time round.

Here are the winners in full:

Album of the year

25 - Adele - WINNER
Lemonade - Beyoncé
Purpose - Justin Bieber
Views - Drake
Sailor’s Guide to Earth - Sturgill Simpson

Record of the year

Hello - Adele – WINNER
Formation - Beyoncé
7 Years - Lukas Graham
Work - Rihanna
Stressed Out - Twenty One Pilots

Song of the year

Formation - Beyoncé
Hello - Adele - WINNER
I Took A Pill In Ibiza - Mike Posner
Love Yourself - Justin Bieber
7 Years - Lukas Graham

Best rap album

Chance the Rapper - Coloring Book - WINNER
De La Soul - And The Anonymous Nobody
DJ Khaled - Major Key
Drake - Views
Schoolboy Q - Blank Face LP
Kanye West - The Life of Pablo

Best urban contemporary album

Beyonce - Lemonade - WINNER
Gallant - Ology
King - We Are King
Anderson Paak - Malibu
Rihanna - Anti

Best country solo performance

Love Can Go To Hell - Brandy Clark
Vice - Miranda Lambert
My Church - Maren Morris – WINNER
Church Bells - Carrie Underwood
Blue Ain’t Your Color - Keith Urban

Best rock song

Blackstar - David Bowie - WINNER
Burn the Witch - Radiohead
Hardwired - Metallica
Heathens - Twenty One Pilots
My Name Is Human - Highly Suspect

Best pop duo/group performance

Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
7 Years - Lukas Graham
Work - Rihanna
Cheap Thrills - Sia featuring Sean Paul
Stressed Out - Twenty One Pilots - WINNER

Best new artist

Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance the Rapper - WINNER
Maren Morris
Anderson Paak

Best pop vocal album

Adele - 25 - WINNER
Justin Bieber - Purpose
Ariana Grande - Dangerous Woman
Demi Lovato - Confident
Sia - This Is Acting

Best pop solo performance

Hello - Adele - WINNER
Hold Up - Beyoncé
Love Yourself - Justin Bieber
Piece By Piece (Idol Version) - Kelly Clarkson
Dangerous Woman - Ariana Grande

Best R&B performance

BJ The Chicago Kid - Turnin’ Me Up
Ro James - Permission
Musiq Soulchild - I Do
Rihanna - Needed Me
Solange - Cranes In the Sky - WINNER

Best R&B song

PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake - Come See Me
Bryson Tiller - Exchange
Rihanna - Kiss It Better
Maxwell - Lake By the Ocean - WINNER
Tory Lanez - Luv

Best rap performance

Chance The Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz - No Problem - WINNER
Desiigner - Panda
Drake featuring the Throne - Pop Style
Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared - All the Way Up
Schoolboy Q featuring Kanye West - That Part

Best rap/sung performance

Drake - Hotline Bling - WINNER
Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar - Freedom
DRAM featuring Lil Yachty - Broccoli
Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream - Ultralight Beam
Kanye West featuring Rihanna - Famous

Best R&B album

BJ The Chicago Kid - In My Mind
Lalah Hathaway - Lalah Hathaway Live - WINNER
Terrace Martin - Velvet Portraits
Mint Condition - Healing Season
Mya - Smoove Jones

Best rap song

Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared - All The Way Up
Kanye West featuring Rihanna - Famous
Drake - Hotline Bling - WINNER
Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz - No Problem
Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream - Ultralight Beam

Best metal performance

Baroness - Shock Me
Silvera - Gojira
Korn - Rotting In Vain
Megadeth - Dystopia - WINNER
Periphery - The Price is Wrong

Best rock performance

Alabama Shakes - Joe (Live from Austin City Limits)
Beyoncé featuring Jack White - Don’t Hurt Yourself
David Bowie - Blackstar - WINNER
Disturbed - The Sound of Silence (Live on Conan)
Twenty One Pilots - Heathens

Best dance recording

Bob Moses - Tearing Me Up
The Chainsmokers - Don’t Let Me Down - WINNER
Flume - Never Be Like You
Riton - Rinse and Repeat
Sofi Tukker - Drinkee

Best dance/electronic album

Skin - Flume - WINNER
Electronica 1: The Time Machine - Jean-Michel Jarre
Epoch - Tycho
Barbara, Barbara, We Face A Shining Future - Underworld

Best music video

Beyonce - Formation - WINNER
Leon Bridges - River
Coldplay - Up and Up
Jamie xx - Gosh
OK Go - Upside Down and Inside Out

Best country song

Keith Urban - Blue Ain’t Your Color
Thomas Rhett - Die A Happy Man
Humble and Kind - Tim McGraw - WINNER
My Church - Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert - Vice

Best country duo/group performance

Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King - Different For Girls
Brothers Osborne - 21 Summer
Kenny Chesney and Pink - Setting the World On Fire
Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton - Jolene - WINNER
Chris Young With Cassadee Pope - Think of You

