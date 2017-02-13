Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

OFF THE CHARTS WITH FERGAL D'ARCY

14:30 - 16:30
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Al Porter

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

"I am innocent"

by Sinead Spain  13th Feb 2017  12:23
Today FM image

Noirin O'Sullivan says she will not step aside

Garda Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan says she will not step aside while Commission of Inquiry investigates claims senior Gardaí mounted a smear campaign against whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

In a statement the Commissioner says a campaign of false accusations does not make her guilty of anything.

She says she will not step aside because she is innocent.

Read the statement in full 

 

Statement of Garda Commissioner 13th February 2017

My position remains unchanged. Nothing has emerged in the last three weeks which in any way changes that situation.

 

A campaign of false accusations, repeated and multiplied, do not make me guilty of anything.

 

I have made it clear that I was not part of any campaign to spread rumours about Sergeant McCabe and didn't know it was happening at the time it was happening. I have repeatedly refuted that claim and do so again.

 

The easiest option for me would be to step aside until the Commission finishes its work.

 

I'm not taking that option because I am innocent and because An Garda Síochána, under my leadership, has been making significant progress, with the help of our people, the Government, the Policing Authority and Garda Inspectorate, in becoming a beacon of twenty first century policing.

 

 
  • Today FM image

    Noel Meade talks Cheltenham and his hopes for the Festival

    Today FM image

    FG chair accuses FF of 'lying' on Tusla

    Today FM image

    Cheltenham would be nothing without the Irish

    Today FM image

    Gibbes appointment a major coup for Ulster and Irish rugby

  • Today FM image

    Adele Broke Her Grammy In Half So She Could Share It With...

    Today FM image

    Al Porter Kicks Off Today FM's New Lunchtime Show Today

    Today FM image

    Adele Sweeps The Grammys

    Today FM image

    Mary Ellen Synon: 'I was so happy when Brexit happened'

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos