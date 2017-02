Don't risk it

Coastguard warns against taking photos

The Irish Coastguard is warning people to use common sense and not to try to take photographs of waves.



The Howth Coast Guard has received a number of calls over the past few days about people getting under the waves to take pictures of them.

It's advising people that these waves can be unpredictable and strong and can take people and vehicles off the pier and into the water.

Susan Keogh has been speaking to Fergus Cooney from Howth Coast Guard about what advice he has for people: