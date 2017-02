Calls For New Programme For Imprisoned Fathers To Be Rolled Out Nationwide

It's hoped it will decrease their chances of re-offending

It's hoped a new programme for fathers in prison will decrease their chances of re-offending.

A pilot scheme at Limerick Prison has worked with 28 children whose father was in jail over an 18-month period.

New research shows that men in prison are six times less likely to re-offend if they maintain a good relationship with their children.

Participants reported improved relationships within families, better communication and conflict resolution skills.

Kim Buckley has this report: