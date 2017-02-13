Katie Taylor wins Irish Hearts

Ireland's Katie Taylor dejected after losing her fight ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

As Love wins Twitter

Twitter has revealed its most loved tweets ahead of Valentines Day.



Sport stars dominate the Irish top 20, with Katie Taylor taking the number one spot when she thanked her fans after crashing out of the Rio Olympics.



The word love, and its direct translation into 11 languages was tweeted 2.5 billion times last year.



Juliette Gash reports;



The champ champ pic.twitter.com/iprUKL0Ldx — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 13, 2016

When the dust settles, the only thing we have that matters is family❤️ thanks for the amazing support 2day everyone! pic.twitter.com/tWF7hhsE3d — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) August 16, 2016