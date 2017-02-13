Love it? Like it!

Katie Taylor wins Irish Hearts

by Juliette Gash  13th Feb 2017  12:58
Ireland's Katie Taylor dejected after losing her fight ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

As Love wins Twitter

Twitter has revealed its most loved tweets ahead of Valentines Day.

Sport stars dominate the Irish top 20, with Katie Taylor taking the number one spot when she thanked her fans after crashing out of the Rio Olympics.

The word love, and its direct translation into 11 languages was tweeted 2.5 billion times last year.

Juliette Gash reports;

