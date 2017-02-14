Enda Kenny To Meet Micheál Martin Today

Cabinet will also discuss the Maurice McCabe Affair

Top of the agenda between Enda Kenny and the Fianna Fáil leader is the call for a public inquiry from Maurice McCabe, who doesn't want Gardai to be able to question his motives in private as they did at the O'Higgins Commission.

McCabe even says that Gardai tried to introduce the untrue allegations of sex abuse against him, at that Commission two years ago.

But Martin is also expected to vent major concern about the contradictory stories emerging from within cabinet, with his own justice spokesman contradicting the Tánaiste, and with Kenny's children's minister contradicting Kenny himself.

The subject then goes to the Cabinet - where the position of the Independent Alliance will be key.

They were privately known to be hugely frustrated at Katherine Zappone for not revealing the Tusla file on Maurice McCabe last week.

They might be even more unhappy at her claim she told Enda Kenny about a Tusla role in the story, even vaguely, before Cabinet - and that he didn't raise it either.