Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE IAN DEMPSEY BREAKFAST SHOW

07:00 - 09:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Al Porter

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Enda Kenny To Meet Micheál Martin Today

by Kim Buckley  14th Feb 2017  06:20
Today FM image

Cabinet will also discuss the Maurice McCabe Affair

Top of the agenda between Enda Kenny and the Fianna Fáil leader is the call for a public inquiry from Maurice McCabe, who doesn't want Gardai to be able to question his motives in private as they did at the O'Higgins Commission.

McCabe even says that Gardai tried to introduce the untrue allegations of sex abuse against him, at that Commission two years ago.

But Martin is also expected to vent major concern about the contradictory stories emerging from within cabinet, with his own justice spokesman contradicting the Tánaiste, and with Kenny's children's minister contradicting Kenny himself.

The subject then goes to the Cabinet - where the position of the Independent Alliance will be key.

They were privately known to be hugely frustrated at Katherine Zappone for not revealing the Tusla file on Maurice McCabe last week.

They might be even more unhappy at her claim she told Enda Kenny about a Tusla role in the story, even vaguely, before Cabinet - and that he didn't raise it either.

  • Today FM image

    Enda Kenny To Meet Micheál Martin Today

    Today FM image

    Have Twitter users just decided Manny Pacquiao's next...

    Today FM image

    Maurice McCabe says inquiry must be in public

    Today FM image

    La La Land added to Movie Club

  • Today FM image

    Adele Broke Her Grammy In Half So She Could Share It With...

    Today FM image

    Chasing Abbey - That Good Thing

    Today FM image

    Adele Sweeps The Grammys

    Today FM image

    Expert Warns All Couples Need A Relationship NCT This...

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos