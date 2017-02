Rents Are Rising At The Fastest...

Sexual awareness campaign launched for students

SHAG campaign focuses on safe sex and consent



The Union of Students of Ireland is urging 'safe sex' this Valentine's Day.

USI has teamed up with the HSE to launch the 2017 Sexual Health Awareness Guidance campaign - (SHAG).

tThe campaign is all about educating and supporting students about safe sex and issues of consent.

USI President Annie Hoey says HSE figures show a 1.5 per cent increase in Chlamydia infections last year.