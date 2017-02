Why Do People Travel To Dublin On Valentine's Day?

Living on a prayer

People have traveled from all over the world to visit the shrine of St Valentine in Dublin today.

The remains of the Patron Saint of love are in a casket in the Carmelite Whitefriar Street Church on Aungier Street.

Traditionally, single people, would come and pray for love at the shrine.

And it looks like old habits die hard, the place was jammers this morning!

Kim Buckley has this report: