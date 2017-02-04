The Kindness of These Two Guys will warm Your Heart

You know how it went in that famous movie, “If someone does you a big favour, don’t pay it back… pay it forward”. *cue emotional introduction music*

If you haven’t seen the movie, you should check it out, it will bring a tear.

These two Irish lads drove around Ireland in 7 days in the all new Toyota C-HR. We followed their journey and fell in love with the way they showed off Ireland and the stunning footage they captured along the way.

What we didn’t know was that Toyota told them that whatever money they saved across the week, they could "use their initiative and make people’s days a little bit better".

By saving on fuel costs in the Hybrid (that you don't plug in) the two guys could do whatever they wanted with this 'Random act of Kindness' fund and it didn’t take them long to decide what they wanted to do with it.

Along their travels, they were struck with the homeless crisis and decided that no matter how small this gesture may be, it might just make someone’s day a little bit better.

Have a look at what they did here: