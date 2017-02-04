Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

PHIL CAWLEY

11:00 - 14:00
01:00 - 07:00

Overnight

07:00 - 08:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

08:00 - 11:00

Saturday Breakfast with Alison Curtis

11:00 - 14:00

Phil Cawley

14:00 - 18:00

Premier League Live

18:00 - 21:00

Saturday Hits

21:00 - 23:59

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

The Kindness of These Two Guys will warm Your Heart

by Today FM  04th Feb 2017  10:00
Today FM image

You know how it went in that famous movie, “If someone does you a big favour, don’t pay it back… pay it forward”. *cue emotional introduction music*

If you haven’t seen the movie, you should check it out, it will bring a tear.

These two Irish lads drove around Ireland in 7 days in the all new Toyota C-HR. We followed their journey and fell in love with the way they showed off Ireland and the stunning footage they captured along the way.

Today FM Image

What we didn’t know was that Toyota told them that whatever money they saved across the week, they could "use their initiative and make people’s days a little bit better".

By saving on fuel costs in the Hybrid (that you don't plug in) the two guys could do whatever they wanted with this 'Random act of Kindness' fund and it didn’t take them long to decide what they wanted to do with it.

Along their travels, they were struck with the homeless crisis and decided that no matter how small this gesture may be, it might just make someone’s day a little bit better.

Have a look at what they did here:

  • Today FM image

    Louvre reopens 24 hours after attack

    Today FM image

    Pensioner loses fight for life after Offaly crash

    Today FM image

    Are councillors blagging a Dead Horse?

    Today FM image

    The Kindness of These Two Guys will warm Your Heart

  • Today FM image

    Cillian Murphy Has The Best Story About A Chipper In Galway

    Today FM image

    Gift - Radio ROG Ire v Scotland

    Today FM image

    Gift Six Nations Preview

    Today FM image

    Double Dose of Premier League Live on Today FM

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos