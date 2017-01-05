Love it? Like it!

Ed Sheeran Has Shared Snippets Of His New Music

by Alison Healy  05th Jan 2017  17:26


Ed Sheeran has been keeping a very low profile over the past year.

The star took a break from social media back in December 2015 and hasn't released any new music in that time either.

However, we've a feeling all that is about to change, because at 5am Irish time Ed is dropping some brand new music and he's been teasing his fans with snippets of what it will sound like all day.


His followers have been going crazy for Ed's new sound and they've been retweeting the singer in their thousands.


Ed also tweeted the division sign, adding fuel to rumours that this album will be called Divide, following his previous two albums, Plus and Multiply.

 

