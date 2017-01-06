Love it? Like it!

Ed Sheeran Has Released Two Brand New Songs

by Alison Healy  06th Jan 2017  09:17
Today FM image

After spending a year out of the spotlight Ed Sheeran is back with a bang.

The singer has released two brand new singles this morning and judging from the reaction online, people are fans of them both.

The new songs are called Castle on the Hill and Shape of You and are taken from his upcoming album, which is called ÷ 

The 25-year-old told fans he released two singles at the same time because he had been away for so long.

In December 2015, Ed took to his social media channels to say he'd be taking a break from music so he could travel.

No word yet on tour dates or if he'll be playing a gig in Ireland but he will be appearing on the Graham Norton show on January 20th.

 

