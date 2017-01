Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - January 22nd

A lil bit of everything!

Stevie Nicks – The Edge Of Seventeen

Arctic Monkeys – When The Sun Goes Down

Happy Mondays – Step On

RHCP – By The Way

Beats International – Dub be Good To Me

Bruce Springsteen – Hungry Heart

Black Sabbath - Paranoid

The Hives – Hate To Say I Told You So

Jimi Hendrix – Purple Haze

The Smiths – Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now

The Bluetones – Slight Return

Arcade Fire – Keep The Car Running

Kate Bush – Running Up That Hill

Soundgarden – Black Hole Sun

Radiohead – Karma Police

Blur – Song 2

Golden Earring – Radar Love

Frank & Walters – After All

Vinci – Lions

David Bowie – Young Americans

Dolly Parton – Jolene

Leonard Cohen - Hallelujah

Lisa Hannigan – Undertow

Aretha Franklin – Bridge Over Troubled Water