Joe Schmidt faces some big choices for his Six Nations squad this morning

Injuries are forcing his hand in key areas

Joe Schmidt names his squad for the opening two rounds of the Six Nations this morning, and while the bulk of his selection seems straightforward, there are a number of close calls to be made.

With Sean Cronin and Jared Payne already ruled out, Johnny Sexton struggling with a calf injury, and the emergence of young home-grown players around the provinces, opportunity is about to knock for some.

With captain Rory Best locked in at hooker, there’s a wide open battle not just for the number 16 shirt in the matchday panel, but also for the third place in the squad.

James Tracy has looked assured in the front row for Leinster, and having made a try-scoring test debut in November against Canada, he’ll be eager to stay in Schmidt’s mind.

However after losing 56 caps worth of experience, Schmidt may be looking towards the reliability of Tracy’s Leinster teammate Richardt Strauss on his subs bench.

Rob Herring is also lurking on the outskirts. He may only have one Irish cap, but has been around the squad plenty of times. The bolter is Munster’s Niall Scannell, who has been a big part of the province’s great form in recent months. However the Six Nations may just come a bit too soon for the 24-year-old.

Much like in November, outhalf is an area where Schmidt faces a big call. Johnny Sexton will likely be fit for the opener against Scotland at Murrayfield, but a contingency plan is needed.

Paddy Jackson is a reliable deputy if needed, but after blooding Joey Carbery in the Autumn Series, the Leinster man’s ankle injury looks like keeping him out of contention.

Ross Byrne is banging on the door, especially with Schmidt reluctant to call Ian Madigan in from his French exile.

Jared Payne’s absence creates space for Rory Scannell to keep his place in the training squad. The Munster centre was a first reserve for the win against Australia in November, and his recent form would suggest he’ll still be in Schmidt’s thoughts.

In the wider channels it would be surprising to see the coaches straying away from their tried and trusted, despite the stunning recent form of Adam Byrne and Rory O’Loughlin.