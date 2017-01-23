Ireland Rugby Squad Named for 2017 Six Nations

3 uncapped Players from Munster included

Joe Schmidt has named a 40 man squad for the opening two rounds of the 2017 RBS 6 Nations Championship.



Ireland travel to both Edinburgh and Rome over the course of the first two rounds of this year's Championship facing the Scots in Murrayfield on Saturday 4th February before flying to Rome to take on Conor O'Shea's Italian side on Saturday 11th February.



There are 3 uncapped players Munstermen Andrew Conway, Niall Scannell & Rory Scannell.

Jonathan Sexton and Sean O'Brien have also been included despite their recent injury concerns with Leinster, but there's no place for Ian Madigan.



Ireland Head Coach Joe Schmidt commented, "It has been good to watch the players over the past two months and great to see many of them doing so well.



As always there were some difficult decisions but we feel that the group is a good mix with a number of key players having good experience and a number of newer players having gained valuable experience and confidence during the summer tour to South Africa and the recent autumn series.”



Details of Ireland open training sessions during the 6 Nations will be announced in due course.

Heres the squad in full



IRELAND 2017 RBS 6 Nations Squad Round 1 & 2



Player/Club/Province/Caps



Forwards (22)

Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht) 6 caps

Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) (c) 100 caps

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 1 cap

Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 8 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 11 caps

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 62 caps

Jamie Heaslip (Dublin University/Leinster) (vc) 91 caps

Iain Henderson (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 28 caps

Billy Holland (Cork Constitution/Munster) 1 cap

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 17 caps

Dan Leavy (UCD/Leinster) 1 cap

Jack McGrath (St. Mary's College/Leinster) 36 caps

Sean O'Brien (UCD/Leinster) 44 caps

Tommy O'Donnell (UL Bohemians/Munster) 12 caps

Peter O'Mahony (Cork Con/Munster) 37 caps

Donnacha Ryan (Shannon/Munster) 43 caps

John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 1 cap

Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) *

CJ Stander (Munster) 10 caps

Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 42 caps

James Tracy (UCD/Leinster) 1 cap

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 5 caps



Backs (18)



Tommy Bowe (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster) 67 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster) *

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 54 caps

Craig Gilroy (Bangor/Ulster) 9 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 24 caps

Paddy Jackson (Dungannon/Ulster) 19 caps

Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 72 caps

Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 9 caps

Luke Marshall (Ballymena/Ulster) 9 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 1 cap

Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 1 cap

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 53 caps

Tiernan O'Halloran (Buccaneers/Connacht) 3 caps

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 3 caps

Rory Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) *

Jonathan Sexton (St Mary's College/Leinster) 63 caps

Andrew Trimble (Ballymena/Ulster) 69 caps

Simon Zebo (Cork Con/Munster) 28 caps



*Denotes uncapped player