Sport's Weekend Life Lessons

Connacht & Ryan Mason underline priorities

Lesson #1 What doesn't kill you makes you stronger

It doesn't seem that long ago that the 'powers that be' considered Connacht surplus to requirments in terms of Ireland's provincial rugby structure and the prospect of extinction hung over the Western apparatus. Leap forward to January 22nd 2017 when Pat Lam's side come within a drop kick/losing point win of taking out 4 time European Cup champions Toulouse from the Champions Cup last 8. Not what they wanted but progress. This image of Portumna tyro John Muldoon, a player who embodies the western spirit comiserating with Tiernan O’Halloran after the 19-10 loss in France will bring back thoughts of what might have been for a long time to come. Surely a lesson for the younger players in the match? And for the future coach a video of the first half will remind them of where they went wrong. In the meantime they'll just have to add Kelly Clarkson to their itunes playlist.

Lesson #2: There are more important things in life

Chelsea are eight points clear at the top of the premier league after a 2-0 win over Hull at Stamford Bridge..

But fans have been sending their good wishes to Hull midfielder Ryan Mason's expected to remain in hospital for the next few days after having surgery on his fractured skull.

He clashed heads with Gary Cahill in the game and is in a stable condition following his operation.

It looked like an inocuous incident but thankfully it was dealt with fairly quickly and here's hoping he will make a full recovery.

Lesson #3 We all lose the rag sometimes just apologise and move on

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he "regrets everything" about pushing a fourth official.

He gave Anthony Taylor a little shove after being sent to the stands for his angry reaction to the awarding of a penalty for Burnley during their Premier League game.

Arsenal eventually won the match 2-1.

Wenger says he shouldn't have done what he did.

Lesson #4 - Never say never when it comes to sports stars

Thanks to Mary Hannigan in the Irish Times for this gem! 'It was always me dream to play in the shadow of the Great Wall!'