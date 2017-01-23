Today FM Sports Day – Monday

Here's what's happening in the world of sport today

Three uncapped players in Joe Schmidt's Six Nations aquad

Kerry legend Aidan O'Mahony retires from intercounty football

Hull City issue positive update on Ryan Mason

Nadal, Raonic, Dimitrov and Goffin advance to Australian Open quarter finals

Serena Williams and Karolina Pliskova among the winners in women's 4th round

13.23

Hull City have confirmed that Ryan Mason has been speaking to club officials in hospital about the incident that left him with a fractured skull.

He underwent an operation last night after a sickening clash of heads with Chelsea's Gary Cahill during their 2-0 defeat to the leader at Stamford Bridge.

The club say Mason will remain in hospital to be monitored over the next few days.

🔶◾ | Superb show of love from the #FootballFamily last night!



We would like to thank you all for your messages of support for @RyanMason — Hull City (@HullCity) January 23, 2017

12.55

Rafael Nadal is through to the Australian Open quarter finals.

The 14 time grand slam winner booked his place in the last eight, beating Gael Monfils in four sets, 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-4.

He'll continue his bid for a first Grand Slam in nearly three years against Milos Raonic in the quarter finals.

The third seed saw off Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets.

Elsewhere 11th seed David Goffin advanced, coming from a set down to beat Dominic Thiem in four.

His quarter final opponent will be Grigor Dimitrov, who also had a four set win against Novak Dkjokovic's conqueror Denis Istomin.

In the women's draw, Serena Williams' hunt for a 23rd grand slam is still alive, she beat Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic 7-5 6-4.

Britain's 9th seed Johanna Konta awaits her in the quarters after a straight sets win against Ekaterina Makarova.



There were also fourth round wins for fifth seed Karolina Pliskova, and unseeded Croat Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.

12.00

Kerry centre back Aidan O'Mahony has announced his retirement from intercounty football

The Rathmore clubman departs the intercounty scene with a phenomenal haul of five All Ireland titles, eight Munster titles, three National Leagues and two All-Star Awards.

O'Mahony played 70 times in championship football since making his debut against Cork in 2004.

The 36-year old said: "I feel the time is now appropriate for me to step away from the Kerry team.

"It’s been an absolute honour for me to wear the green and gold jersey for Kerry for the past 14 years at senior level and I leave having great respect for all the talented players I have shared my footballing career with. I am extremely grateful for all the support my teammates gave me down through the years and I have made friendships for life."

In an amateur game the most professional player I ever played with. Cherished memories with great cara @GmailMahony pic.twitter.com/rOAlZCuvR0 — Marc Ó Sé (@osemarc2) January 23, 2017

Andrew Conway, Niall Scannell and Rory Scannell the three uncapped players in Joe Schmidt's squad for the opening two rounds of the Six Nations.

Schmidt has named squad of 40 for the first two rounds, with Scotland first up at Murrayfield on February 4th.

Jonathan Sexton will link up with the group, despite picking up a calf injury at the weekend, but once again there's no place for Ian Madigan, whose international hopes for the immediate future look to be over.

Some of the notable inclusions include Leinster's Dan Leavy, James Tracy and Jack Conan, Munster's Billy Holland and Ulster's experienced winger Tommy Bowe.