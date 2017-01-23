The winners and losers in Ireland's 40-man Six Nations squad

Schmidt had some close calls to make

WINNERS

Niall Scannell

It’s probably a sign that Joe Schmidt is thinking ahead towards the 2019 World Cup that Scannell got the nod over Richardt Strauss.

12 months ago, it would been barely believable that Ireland would have opted for two hookers with just one cap between them to provide back-up to Rory Best, but having given 18 players their debuts in 2016, Schmidt is clearly thinking towards the future, building a large pool of players for the coming years.

Scannell is certainly there on merit, taking advantage of injuries to Mike Sherry and Duncan Casey to grab the number 2 shirt in Munster with both hands, and his ability both in the tight and loose have been a major part in Munster’s phenomenal turnaround this year.

Andrew Conway

He’s been in squads before without getting his debut but it’s a mark of the player, and the man, that he’s continuing to bang down on Schmidt’s door.

It’s also worth remembering that Conway is still just 25, so his best years are very much ahead of him.

His versatility is also invaluable, both for province and country. To imply he’s a jack-of-all-trades may seem a disservice, but his seamless ability to cover fullback and wing is a dream for coaches.

He might not see gametime in the tournament, but it’s always better to be inside the tent.



Tommy Bowe

A few weeks shy of 33-years-old, it’s a remarkable achievement for the Ulsterman to force his way back in, almost 18 months after tearing his cruciate ligaments.

He’s fallen out of favour at Ulster, missing out on selection for their must-win Champions Cup game against Exeter in round five.

His former teammate Stephen Ferris didn’t seem enamoured with Bowe’s absence, describing it as “mesmerising”, and it’s clear Joe Schmidt agrees, giving him another chance at Carton House.

LOSERS

Ian Madigan

The former Leinster-man probably wasn’t expecting his phone to ring over the weekend, but the Irish coaches are sending out a clear message by leaving Madigan in France.

With Johnny Sexton’s season plagued by constant niggling injuries, Schmidt has remained stubborn, opting for just one outhalf as cover in Paddy Jackson.

Rory Scannell can provide emergency cover there if needed, and it looks like if Madigan has any aspiration of adding to his 31 caps, he’ll have to move back home.

Rhys Ruddock

Ruddock’s chances of breaking back into the international set-up have taken a huge blow in the last few months.

His Leinster teammates Dan Leavy, Jack Conan and Josh van der Flier have all seemingly moved past him in the pecking order, and with Tommy O'Donnell back in form and back in the squad, there’s a frightening depth for Schmidt to work with.