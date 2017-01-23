Love it? Like it!

Where does O'Mahony rank among the modern Kerry greats

by Paul Collins  23rd Jan 2017  17:00
Today FM image

"He defied western medicine"

If you’d never even seen him play, you could paint a pretty clear picture of Aidan O'Mahony in your head, based on some of the words being used to describe him.

Respect. Tough. Warrior. Professional. Fearless. Ferocious.

They’re just some of the words former teammates and opponents have used to describe the 36-year-old Rathmore man, who’s hanging up his green and gold jersey after a glittering career which saw him win five All-Ireland, eight Munsters, three National Leagues and two All-Stars.

He was the kind of player who didn’t do anything half-heartedly. You’d nearly think the competitor in him thought he should retire to give all his attention to Dancing With The Stars. Probably not though.

In a glowing tribute to the defender, Kerry boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice said O’Mahony “defied western medicine” on his comeback from injuries.

An example of that came in 2011, when he played on for more than 40 minutes with a fractured leg in Rathmore’s Kerry Club SFC final win against Laune Rangers.

At the time, he remarked “I couldn’t really move so the best thing for me was to be moved to full forward.”

In reality, the “best thing" for him was to be taken to hospital, but try telling than to a Kerryman in a county final.

Where does he stand among the modern greats? Tweet your opinion to @todayfmsport

