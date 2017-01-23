Where does O'Mahony rank among the modern Kerry greats

"He defied western medicine"

If you’d never even seen him play, you could paint a pretty clear picture of Aidan O'Mahony in your head, based on some of the words being used to describe him.

Respect. Tough. Warrior. Professional. Fearless. Ferocious.

They’re just some of the words former teammates and opponents have used to describe the 36-year-old Rathmore man, who’s hanging up his green and gold jersey after a glittering career which saw him win five All-Ireland, eight Munsters, three National Leagues and two All-Stars.

He was the kind of player who didn’t do anything half-heartedly. You’d nearly think the competitor in him thought he should retire to give all his attention to Dancing With The Stars. Probably not though.

@GmailMahony some great battles over the years. Congratulations on a great career. #respect — owen mulligan (@owen_mulligan) January 23, 2017

Play the game the way you'd like to be remembered well @GmailMahony will be remembered as a tough, honest reliable player. Congrats Aiden — John Doyle (@johnnydoyle78) January 23, 2017

Sad to lose an absolute warrior, always gave his all & sacrificed for the the team. The ultimate team mate well done @GmailMahony #Legend pic.twitter.com/qSUbH9OhDr — Darran O'Sullivan (@Darransull86) January 23, 2017

In a glowing tribute to the defender, Kerry boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice said O’Mahony “defied western medicine” on his comeback from injuries.

An example of that came in 2011, when he played on for more than 40 minutes with a fractured leg in Rathmore’s Kerry Club SFC final win against Laune Rangers.

At the time, he remarked “I couldn’t really move so the best thing for me was to be moved to full forward.”

In reality, the “best thing" for him was to be taken to hospital, but try telling than to a Kerryman in a county final.

In an amateur game the most professional player I ever played with. Cherished memories with great cara @GmailMahony pic.twitter.com/rOAlZCuvR0 — Marc Ó Sé (@osemarc2) January 23, 2017

What a competitor for club and county @GmailMahony was. Fearless, brave and with a will to win that matched any player I have come across — Eoin Brosnan (@brosnaneoin) January 23, 2017

Best wishes to @GmailMahony on his retirement. A fantastic career. A ferocious warrior for the green and gold for 14 years. Good luck Aidan! — Sean O Sullivan (@SeanTheBawn) January 23, 2017

