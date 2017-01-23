Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE LAST WORD WITH MATT COOPER

16:30 - 19:00
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Australian Open is anyone's game after Djokovic and Murray defeats

by Paul Collins  23rd Jan 2017  17:00
Today FM image

The Federer v Nadal final remains alive

The dream final is still alive.

A Grand Slam final between the 17th and 9th seeds might not normally whet the appetite of the armchair fan, but eight years after they gave us a five-set thriller in the Melbourne decider, the hope of a Federer-Nadal final remains alive.

And who wouldn’t love it? A combination of age, injury and a new breed had cast two legends of the game aside over the last few years, but even past their peak, nostalgia makes them the most absorbing rivalry the sport has seen this century.

It’ll take some huge performance for it to happen though.

  • Roger Federer v Mischa Zverev
  • Jo-Wilfried Tsonga v Stanislas Wawrinka
  • Rafael Nadal v Milos Raonis
  • Grigor Dimitrov v David Goffin

Even if Federer gets past Andy Murray’s conqueror Mischa Zverev, he could face his fellow countryman and three-time major winner Stanislas Wawrinka in the last four.

Nadal’s task is also mighty. He has to tackle Milos Raonic, the giant Canadian, the Wimbledon finalist, the highest seed left in the tournament.

Whoever our two finalists are though, it’s a tournament that’s been blown wide open.

While Federer and Nadal have 31 Grand Slam title between them, neither have won any since Nadal’s French Open in 2014. You’d be going back as far as Wimbledon in 2012 for the last time Federer lifted a major trophy.

Of the remaining six players, only Wawrinka has a Grand Slam to his name, with just two final appearances between the other five.

This one’s well up for grabs.

  • Today FM image

    Australian Open is anyone's game after Djokovic and Murray...

    Today FM image

    Where does O'Mahony rank among the modern Kerry greats

    Today FM image

    The winners and losers in Ireland's 40-man Six Nations...

    Today FM image

    Michelle O'Neill becomes SF leader in Northern Ireland

  • Today FM image

    Matthew McConaughey Joins Dermot & Dave To Show Off His Irish...

    Today FM image

    Three arrested in human trafficking investigation

    Today FM image

    Ed Sheeran Releases New Video For 'Castle On The Hill'

    Today FM image

    1 in 4 Admit To Logging On To Loved Ones' Facebook Accounts

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos