West Ham taking a big risk in Payet standoff

Are West Ham playing a dangerous game with Dimitri Payet?

Things have started to turn around for the Hammers since manager Slaven Bilic went public on his winger’s refusal to play, with back-to-back wins in the league, and a group of players that look close-knit.

James Collins and captain Mark Noble have told him he’s no longer welcome with his teammates, while apparent social-secretary Pedro Obiang even used his powers to delete him from the team’s What’s App group.

It’s clear the players don’t want him around. It’s clear the manager doesn’t trust him. And after someone threw a brick through his car window last week, it’s certainly clear that the fans no longer want him. But what’s not clear is the player’s future.

Reports that Marseille have made, what the club is calling another "significant" offer for Dimitri Payet - not enough, says West Ham. — Jim White (@JimWhite) January 23, 2017

Reports yesterday say they knocked back a third bid for Payet from his former club Marseille, which was in the region of £22m. The club are believed to be holding out for £30m, nearly three times the amount the paid the French club for Payet’s services just over 18 months ago.

While West Ham have publicly insisted he’s not for sale, then it’s logical to assume that’s a way of saving face, and creating demand.

And if that is the game they’re playing, it’s a risky one. Payet clearly doesn’t have a future in London, and if Marseille call their bluff and decide he’s not worth the price, it leaves the Hammers in limbo.

Beefed up security for a PICTURE of #Payet at the London Stadium for #whucry pic.twitter.com/e6tkudsVqe — Ian Beach (@ian_beach) January 14, 2017

Bringing him back in the team with the promise that he can move on in the summer might disrupt the new-found unity in the squad, and they could end up having to flog him for even less in six months.

However, there's a week still to go in the transfer window. It's safe to assume we haven't heard the last of this one.