Blame it on the weatherman, not the groundsman

Frosty reaction to League One's latest sacking

Everybody says football is a results business, and it seems that motto now extends beyond the players and coaches.

On Saturday, a frozen pitch caused Southend United's game against promotion rivals Bolton to be postponed, and club chairman Ron Martin wasn't best pleased.

❌ We apologise for the inconvenience caused today! It was the referee's decision with the players safety paramount 🔵⚽ pic.twitter.com/gwNABnuMh0 — Southend United (@SUFCRootsHall) January 21, 2017

And it seems the cold weather didn't just freeze the pitch, but also their hearts. Following the postponement, the club confirmed to local media that they had parted company with their groundsman Ken Hare, who had served the club for a remarkable 27 years of service to the club.

The club confirmed the news in ruthless fashion, especially when you consider it was the first time in almost four years that a match a Roots Hall had been postponed.

"People generally lose their position as a result of not doing their job," a club spokesman said.

"The necessary decision surrounding Mr Hare was a disappointment and of course not taken lightly.

"Very few people have been dismissed at this football club over the past 20 years and that even extends to managers."

It's a fickle old game at the best of times, but even more so after Ken and his fellow groundstaff received some gushing public praise from the club just 10 days ago, in a tweet that's unsurprisingly been deleted.