Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

DERMOT AND DAVE

09:00 - 12:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Blame it on the weatherman, not the groundsman

by Neil Treacy  24th Jan 2017  07:00
Today FM image

Frosty reaction to League One's latest sacking

Everybody says football is a results business, and it seems that motto now extends beyond the players and coaches.

On Saturday, a frozen pitch caused Southend United's game against promotion rivals Bolton to be postponed, and club chairman Ron Martin wasn't best pleased.

And it seems the cold weather didn't just freeze the pitch, but also their hearts. Following the postponement, the club confirmed to local media that they had parted company with their groundsman Ken Hare, who had served the club for a remarkable 27 years of service to the club.

The club confirmed the news in ruthless fashion, especially when you consider it was the first time in almost four years that a match a Roots Hall had been postponed.

"People generally lose their position as a result of not doing their job," a club spokesman said.

"The necessary decision surrounding Mr Hare was a disappointment and of course not taken lightly.

"Very few people have been dismissed at this football club over the past 20 years and that even extends to managers."

It's a fickle old game at the best of times, but even more so after Ken and his fellow groundstaff received some gushing public praise from the club just 10 days ago, in a tweet that's unsurprisingly been deleted.

Today FM Image

 

  • Today FM image

    Gym Gear May be Bad For Your Heart

    Today FM image

    Today FM Sportsday

    Today FM image

    Today Is Turnback Tuesday

    Today FM image

    Blame it on the weatherman, not the groundsman

  • Today FM image

    Matthew McConaughey Joins Dermot & Dave To Show Off His Irish...

    Today FM image

    Three arrested in human trafficking investigation

    Today FM image

    Boy (7) loses fight for life after crash that killed his mother

    Today FM image

    Ed Sheeran Releases New Video For 'Castle On The Hill'

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos