Today FM Sportsday

Tuesday January 24th 2017 - Watch the day unfold

36 year-old Venus Williams is into the Australian Open tennis semi-finals for the first time since 2003.

Club GAA Players Association to step up bid for official recognition

The Gooch and Kieran Donaghy to return for 2017

Roger Federer powers into the mens last 4 in Melbourne

Fancy a Venus v Serena womens final in Melbourne?

Venus is a seven-time Grand Slam champion, but has never taken the title at Melbourne Park and an all Williams sisters final at the Rod Laver arena in Melbourne is still on.

She beat Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straights sets, to stay on course for a possible meeting with sister Serena in the womens decider.

Up next for Venus is Coco Vandeweghe who swept past French Open champion Garbine Muguruza.

She may be 36 but you've got to admire the mental fortitude of the bould Venus.



Grass Roots Players Body wants firm foundations

Will the new Club Players Association for grass roots GAA members get solid foundations down in the next while?

The body for elite inter county players the Gaelic Players Association has been down this road before and they will testify that it's a difficult journey into the promised land of a secure future. However the CPA is taking the first steps. In a statement they have called for County Boards to back their establishment but only time will tell whether they will hit the same status as the GPA.

'We are calling upon and appealing to County Boards to vote to officially recognise the CPA at the forthcoming Congress. We are at the stage as an Association where we need to consider what's right for all our members, not who's right. Given the nature of Congress we believe it is important that the motion proposed by Wexford and Tipperary County Boards is heard at Congress and given due consideration without the possibility of procedural interference or impairment. We are writing to County Boards this week inviting their mandated support to achieve the necessary support. The CPA is committed to working with and supporting County Boards. Agreement on fixtures will make their work easier.' Watch this space.

Gooch and Star back for 2017

Kerry GAA boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice has been boosted by the news that Colm Cooper and Kieran Donaghy WILL return for the kingdom senior footballers this year.

Good to hear @starryboy14 and @colmcooper13 will be around for 2017. Could be a few more interesting chapters in Kieran's buke! pic.twitter.com/6GmYJMLJ6T — Paul Collins (@paulcollinstipp) January 24, 2017

It follows the latest retirement in Kerry with decorated defender Aidan O'Mahony calling time on his inter county football career.

The Rathmore clubman departs the intercounty scene with a haul of five All-Ireland titles, eight Munster titles, three National Leagues and two All-Stars and joined Matt Cooper on Today FM's Last Word last night.

All Swiss last 4 tie in Melbourne in prospect

Roger Federer's beaten Mischa Zverev to set up a semi-final with Swiss rival Stan Wawrinka at the Australian Open tennis. The 17-time Grand Slam champion won 6-1, 7-5, 6-2.

Wawrinka himself easily beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in straight sets earlier.