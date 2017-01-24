Love it? Like it!

Moyes Turns to Former Toffee to Get Sunderland Out of Sticky Situation

by Philip Egan  24th Jan 2017  14:35
Today FM image

Times are tough at Sunderland and it's unlikely the signing of Joleon Lescott will raise the spirits of the fans

Sunderland have signed defender Joleon Lescott on a short term contract.

The 34 year old played under David Moyes at Everton from 2006-2009 before he got a move to Manchester City where he won two league titles.

The former England international started the season in Greece with AEK Athens but he only made four appearances before suffering an injury.

Lescott joins former Toffees Jack Rodwell, Steven Pienaar and Victor Anichebe at Sunderland who are bottom of the Premier League.

Lescott knows all about relegation battles having gone down with Aston Villa last season.

Villa fans will forever him remember for one tweet:

Today FM Image

 

