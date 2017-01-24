Munster's new signings raise questions about who might leave

Several high-profile players are yet to confirm their future

Munster fans were probably just about coming back down to earth after powering to a home quarter final in the Champions Cup.

Today's contract news is likely to have them purring.

It had been touted for a while, but they finally confirmed that three impressive, young, Irish-qualified players will be coming back to Ireland, and pitching up in Limerick.

JJ Hanrahan - the prodigal son - is coming home after a two-year hiatus in Northampton.

And they've also brought in two other Irish exiles who have cut their teeth in the Top 14 under Bernard Jackman. Ulsterman Chris Farrell, a rugged, powerful centre is providing a real presence in midfield. His former Grenoble teammate James Hart - currently at Racing 92 - will provide depth at scrumhalf, which will be vital during the international breaks.

But on top of that, they've ensured that a further six players will be remaining with the province. Dave Kilcoyne had been linked for the last few months with a move to France, and it's probably a sign of his international ambition that he's signed on for a further three years.

Tyler Bleyendaal - Irish qualified next year - is staying until 2019 at least, and Niall Scannell, Rory Scannell, Duncan Williams and Darren Sweetnam have also signed two-year contracts.

IT'S A MUNSTER CONTRACT & SIGNING BONANZA PARTY #SUAF pic.twitter.com/uRH5gwSH9J — Three Red Kings (@threeredkings) January 24, 2017

But with so many signings and contracts confirmed, it does raise the question about those who haven't signed on.

Ian Keatley's contract is up this summer, and after losing his place in the starting team to Tyler Bleyendaal, Hanrahan's return indicates that his time may be up. A return to Connacht may be on the cards...

The signing of Farrell, and that of Hanrahan (who can slot in at 12), could also have a major impact on both Jaco Taute and Francis Saili's futures, with their contracts up in the summer.

Donnacha Ryan's future is yet to be resolved, although it seems unlikely that he'd be moving on. With the versatile forward currently on a central contract, ironing out those intricacies may be all that's delaying his new deal.

The elephant in the room appears to be Ronan O'Mahony though. For a player who has regularly featured in the big Champions Cup and Pro 12 games, it would seem strange for him to be let go by the province.

His absence from the latest batch of renewals will have surprised plenty. We'll have to watch this space.