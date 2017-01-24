Love it? Like it!

Sold out Welsh game is getting the hearts racing early

by Neil Treacy  24th Jan 2017  17:03
Today FM image

March 24 can't come quick enough

Have you got a golden ticket?

It's not coming as a surprise, but the FAI have officially confirmed that the crunch Group D World Cup qualifier between the Republic of Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium is sold out.

3,500 of the 50,000 lucky fans in Dublin will be Welsh, but with the same number of Irish fans allocated tickets for the return game in October despite the smaller capacity in Cardiff, it's something that's sticking in the craw of our Celtic neighbours.

The FAI have clarified the situation in a statement: "The Football Association of Wales (FAW) reached an agreement with the FAI last November to provide 3,500 tickets for the game in Aviva Stadium.

"The same number of tickets would then be allocated to the FAI for Ireland supporters travelling to Cardiff in October."

Martin O'Neill's side are four points ahead of the Welsh in the qualifiers, and whether it's been Chris Coleman's uncertain future, or a Euro 2016 hangover, Wales haven't quite hit their straps so far in this qualifying campaign, with three draws out of four games.

While it might be a worry for Irish fans to see that Gareth Bale looks set to be fit for the game in Dublin, it'll only add to the occasion. No doubt Seamus Coleman will be ready for him.

And just two weeks before that game, Ireland and Wales will go head to head in the Six Nations, a filling starter to what's already looking like being a delicious main course.

Bring it on!

