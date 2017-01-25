Will a move to Aston Villa improve Conor Hourihane's international chances?

The Corkman remains a fan favourite at Barnsley

It doesn't look like Conor Hourihane will be a Barnsley player for much longer, with a move to Aston Villa expected to be confirmed before the close of the transfer window.

However, the Cork midfielder's pending move doesn't seem to be effecting his reputation among the Barnsley fans. Earlier this month, one dedicated supporter even started a petition online, in the hope that they could make it illegal for the club to sell him.

However, with just over 600 signatures to its name, it seems *pretty* unlikely that we'll see any laws passed.

You can't blame them for wanting to keep him though, can you?

His contract is expiring in the summer, and it's looking like the club are resigned to selling their captain now for around £3m, rather than lose him for nothing at the end of the season.

Despite an impressive highlights reel, it hasn't been enough for the 25-year-old to make the international breakthrough though.

On two occasions he's been included in Martin O'Neill's provisional squad for World Cup qualifiers, but on each occasion he was cut before the squad assembled in Dublin.

With stats like this though, he's certainly making an impression.

Conor Hourihane: Has made more tackles + interceptions (140) than any other midfielder in the Championship this season — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 24, 2017

Although Hourihane's current club Barnsley sit five points and five places above Villa in the Championship table, a move to what many would consider to be a "bigger" club may well help his international ambitions.

Villa's poor start to the season might just prove too costly in their ambitions to get back into the Premier League, but given Steve Bruce's track record of bringing teams up to the top-tier, it seems like it could just be a matter of time.

If Hourihane can be part of that promotion push, it'll be hard to ignore him any longer.