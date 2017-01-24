No sign of a middle ground between CPA and GAA

Páraic Duffy has been defending the proposals to change the championship structure

It was a day of back and forth, and it doesn't seem like we'll find the middle ground any time soon.

On Monday night the newly-formed Club Players Association announced that they wouldn't be backing the proposals to revamp the championships, which would see the All-Ireland football quarter finals replaced with a round-robin series, adding an extra eight games to the summer.

However, despite the extra games, those plans would potentially see the All-Ireland finals brought forward from their traditional September dates.

The CPA aren't willing to accept those proposals, calling for GAA Director Páraic Duffy to "park" the proposals, adding that it will halt progress on real change to the calendar.

In a detailed statement they said:

"They do not fully take on board the need for an agreed fixtures programme for club players, or take account of legitimate concerns raised including club player welfare and well being, holidays and closed season.

"They are detrimental towards hurling, and in their presented form are creating an unwelcome imbalance in the Association, especially at a time when hurling nationally needs renewed focus. Both games must be given parity of esteem. This is non negotiable.

"The proposals pre date the establishment of the Club Players’ Association. The view expressed to us by club players who are the majority playing population, is that club fixtures need to be fully considered in any proposals going forward."

However, Duffy doesn't seem willing to budge on the issue.

After launching his annual report at Croke Park yesterday, he was standing firmly behind the proposals, even describing the CPA's statement as "contradictory".

And speaking with Matt Cooper on the Today FM's The Last Word yesterday evening, Duffy was backing the plan further.

"What we’re trying to do is find a balance, small steps.

"I think that by bringing the All-Ireland finals forward a couple of weeks, our intercounty season finishes in August. It then means August would be the month of semi finals and finals. It means that by the end of July, 28 counties will be back to club action and gives them a chance to run off their club championships properly.

"It respects the road of the club players. There’s a price to be paid, you lose September, but it’s all part of trying to find the balance between the club and the intercounty game.

"We may never find it, because we have so many players who play football and hurling. We have fellas who play for colleges, under 21, county teams. It’s very, very difficult."

Listen to Duffy's interview in full here



The proposals will go before Congress next month, but with a two-third majority needed to pass, it's an issue we're sure to hear more of in the coming weeks.