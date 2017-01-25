Today FM Sports Day

Love it? Like it!

by Paul Collins  25th Jan 2017  08:15
Wednesday January 25th

Summary

  • Serena Williams into the last 4 in Melbourne
  • Philippe Coutinho staying at Anfield until 2022
  • Six Nations time!

 Watch the day unfold and get the news that matters! Refresh regularly to keep updated!

Serena powers into Oz semis

She's a six-time champion down under and Serena Williams outplayed Britain's Johanna Konta to reach the Australian Open womens semi-finals.

The 35 year old, won 6-2 6-3 and will next play unseeded Croat Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, who beat fifth seed Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-4 3-6 6-4.

Williams is now two wins from claiming an Open-era record 23rd major title.

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov remains unbeaten in 2017 after beating Belgian 11th seed David Goffin to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

Dimitrov, seeded 15th, won 6-3 6-2 6-3 to reach his second major semi-final - the 25-year-old made it to the same stage at Wimbledon in 2014.

Coutihno Commits

Philippe Coutinho's signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool.

The Brazilian playmaker's been one of the Premier League club's standout players this season.

He joined from Inter Milan back in 2013 and has since scored 35 goals in 163 matches.

The length of the deal's not been disclosed, but it's understood to run until the summer of 2022.

 Ciao!

Non rugby fans get ready to have your timeline riddled with oval ball material for the next few months starting today. The formal Six Nations launch takes place in London. Added spice this year with Conor O Shea involved with Italy. Can't help wondering how the Italian grinds are impacting on his tv interviews!

And spare a thought for the poor old England boss Eddie Jones who 'slipped in the shower' en route to a massive day of publicity and interviews. Damn Soap!

