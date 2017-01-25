Love it? Like it!

Liverpool give themselves maximum protection with big Coutinho contract

by Neil Treacy  25th Jan 2017  17:00
Today FM image

It's been a good day so far for Liverpool fans

Barring some sort unexplained points deduction for Chelsea, a new five-year contract for Philippe Coutinho will have been the dream start to Wednesday morning for Liverpool fans, with the cherry on top being the lack of a buyout clause.

As we all know, the new contract isn’t a guarantee that the Brazilian will be a Liverpool player in five years time, but what it does mean is that they’re ensuring they have maximum leverage if the likes of Barcelona or Real Madrid come calling in the future.

Another bonus is the relative speed and ease at which this deal was tied up. Jurgen Klopp says it’s a “big statement”, and it’s hard to disagree with him there.

He’s a player that fits perfectly into Klopp’s way of playing, and he’s a player the Liverpool fans have grown to adore.

And that love seems to be mutual, as Coutinho explains:

“Ever since my arrival here, I was welcomed with open arms by the supporters - and everyone at this football club. This is an important factor that carries weight when you decide to remain here for a longer period – and this did have a lot of weight when I thought about the renewal of my contract.

“I can only thank every supporter for their faith in me. I really hope to repay them. I will do my very best on the pitch to create assists for my team-mates and score goals for us to try and win trophies and titles.”

It’s hard to believe Liverpool paid just £8.5m to Inter Milan when they brought Coutinho to the club as a 20 year old.

If they do have to sell him in the near future, expect that figure to be far, far greater.

