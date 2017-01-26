Any sports fan can appreciate this touching tribute to Dalymount Park

One of Ireland's most iconic sporting venues is getting ready for a major face lift

You don't have to be a Bohemians fan to feel something while watching this. You don't even have to be a League of Ireland fan to enjoy it either.

Anyone who's ever set foot on a terrace will appreciate how special your team's home really is.

Whether you take several pilgrimages to Anfield every year, or belt out Stand Up and Fight in Thomond, or brave January wind and rain at your local GAA ground, most sports fans identity themselves with their own turf.

This season will be Bohemians' last at Dalymount Park in it's current guise, with the club to move out so that redevelopment work can take place.

It might be a little rough around the edges, but it will always remain as one of the country's most iconic sporting venues.

It's been the home of Bohs for more than 100 years, while it's also hosted FAI Cup finals and several internationals, with Pelé and Bobby Charlton among those to grace the Dalyer turf.

And to celebrate Dalymount's history the club have put together a touching tribute to their home, showing the ground in all it's glory.

Sit back and enjoy.