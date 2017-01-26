Love it? Like it!

It may be a one horse race, but Brendan Rodgers's Celtic are looking ruthless

by Neil Treacy  26th Jan 2017  07:00
They equalled a 50-year-old club record last night

First, let's address the elephant in the room; The Scottish Premiership is poor. But it's been poor for quite a few years.

Last night, Celtic claimed a 1-0 win against St Johnstone at Parkhead to equal a 50-year-old club record set by the famous Lisbon Lions.

Dedryck Boyata's 72nd minute winner means the champions are now 26 games unbeaten in domestic competitions this season, and they could make the record their own if they avoid defeat against Hearts at the weekend.

While the competition isn't much - especially since the fall of Rangers in recent years - the fact that it's a record which has stood for half a century certainly gives an impression that Brendan Rodgers is making an impact in Glasgow.

Of the 26 games unbeaten domestically this season, 25 have been wins, with a 2-2 draw against Inverness in October the only blemish.

The sheer number of wins is something that is noteworthy. In Ronny Deila's two seasons in charge, complacency seemed to be a major issue, with their longest winning run in the league last season just five games. Under Rodgers, they've picked up maximum points from their last 16 Premiership matches.

In European competition, you can also see how Rodgers is having an impact.

There have been notable black spots; the embarrassing defeat to the Lincoln Red Imps and the 7-0 hammering in the Nou Camp, but draws home and away against Manchester City, and another draw away in Monchengladbach certainly an improvement on their more recent European campaigns.

And with no real sign of their domestic dominance ending any time soon, it appears that the club's biggest challenge will be keeping Brendan Rodgers at the club longer than a year or two.

