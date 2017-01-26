Today FM Sports Day

Love it? Like it!

by Paul Collins  26th Jan 2017  09:37
Thursday January 26th 2016

Summary

  • Gortnahoe man fires Southampton into the English League Cup Final in style

  • All Williams sisters womens tennis final at the Australian Open

  • Cork v Limerick in pre season Munster Senior Hurling League Final

  • Go GMAC in Qatar

Watch the day unfold and get the news that matters! Refresh regularly to keep updated!

Great day for the Parish

Hard to keep the Tipp lads down. From Gorthahoe outside Thurles, all the morning back pages feature a former Premier minor hurler who dazzled with his late goal for Southampton to confirm their place in the English league Cup Final.

Republic of Ireland striker Shane Long called on all his goal poaching skills to seal a 2 nil aggregate win for the saints. Sports headline of the day award goes to the Irish Daily Star.Today FM Image

Southampton broke clear in the closing moments and Long finished convincingly from Josh Sims' pass to send them into the their first final in the competition since 1979, something achieved without conceding a goal. Pick this one out.

So Liverpool have failed to reach a second successive League Cup final!

Who will join the saints? The second tie takes place tonight - Manchester United take a 2-nil lead to Hull. The Republic of Ireland striker gave his take on the night after the match and Martin O' Neill will be delighted to see him so sharp.

Sibling rivalry in Oz 

The Williams sisters will meet in a Grand Slam tennis final for the first time since 2009. It's after Serena breezed past Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 6-2, 6-1 following Venus's earlier win in the Australian Open last four. Venus beat fellow American Coco Vandeweghe  6-7, 6-2, 6-3. Serena has mized emotions about facing her big sis!

 

Are Cork back?

GAA expectations on Leeside have been low in recent seasons so hurling fans down south will be glad of the opportunity to go for at least some silverware in 2017 - even if it's a pre season tournament! It will be Cork v Limerick in the Munster Senior Hurling League Final. The rebels beat Clare by four points in Sixmilebridge to confirm their place with Conor Lehane hitting 8 points (4 frees) in the 0-19-0-15 victory. We'll see how they get on when there's a stretch in the evenings!

Go GMAC

Rory may be injured but fellow Ulster man Graeme McDowell enjoyed a near-perfect start at the Qatar Golf Masters to hold a one shot lead in the early stages of the first round.

The former US Open champion birdied six of his first nine holes to sit on 6 under par and joint leader on day 1. We'll keep an eye on him over the weekend!

