Reality Bites Back for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture by Dave Howarth PA Wire/PA Images

Liverpool have suffered a dip in form but are expectations a bit too high?

It’s been a dry January for Liverpool who have only one win from seven in all competitions and that came in an FA Cup third round replay away to League Two side Plymouth Argyle. There’s a growing frustration among Liverpool fans because 2016 ended on a high with a 1-0 win over Manchester City, a result that left Jurgen Klopp’s side in second place in the Premier League.

However after last night’s defeat to Southampton there will be no trip to Wembley for Liverpool next month so now their focus is on an FA Cup fourth round tie at home to Wolves on Saturday before Chelsea visit Anfield next Tuesday.

Why the dip in form?

There are a few reasons but I also think a bit of reality check is required. Liverpool are fourth in the league with 45 points from 22 games. It took the Reds 30 games to reach 45 points last season and they achieved that with a 1-1 draw against Tottenham at the start of April.

Sure you have to take into account their run to the Europa League final last season but it’s pretty obvious that they have improved this season. Klopp added to the squad in the summer by bringing in the likes of Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan, Loris Karius, Georginio Wijnaldum and Sadio Mane but they also released more than 20 players between permanent and loan deals.

It’s quite clear that Liverpool don’t have the depth in squad to deal with injuries to key players such as Countinho or the absence of Mane due the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool’s high energy game is another factor that people are pointing to and how they can’t sustain it over a season. Klopp was used to having a winter break in Germany but in the Premier League it happens to be the busiest period. It’s Klopp’s first full season in England so he’ll know at the end of the campaign if he needs to change his approach for next season.

When you look at the recent defeats to Swansea and Southampton, Liverpool couldn’t break down sides that were willing to sit deep. The same thing happened on the second weekend of the season when Liverpool lost 2-0 to Burnley despite having more than 80% possession and Manchester United showed how to stifle Liverpool’s attack at Anfield back in October.

Klopp and co can expect more of the same between now and the end of the season apart from the games against the clubs around them in the table. Their downfall is their inability at times to move the ball quickly which allows the opposition to keep their shape and organisation on the edge of the box. For every misplaced pass or extra touch taken by Emre Can comes more frustration from the Anfield crowd. When they play the ball into wide areas the final cross isn’t always good enough and if it is they don’t have an inform striker to put the ball in the back of the net.

Liverpool have the best record in the top six mini league because they get more space when they attack so maybe they won’t be too worried by home games against Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal over the next five weeks.

It’s frustrating times for Liverpool fans but they should take heart from the fact that they’re still in with a shout of a top four finish. If Antonio Conte wasn’t doing such a good job at Chelsea, the league table would look pretty good for Liverpool who don’t have the resources of the clubs around them in the top six.

Jurgen Klopp will be given money to spend in the summer and he needs to bring in players that can strengthen the team and not just the squad.

