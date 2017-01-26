Darron Gibson linked with a move, and it's one he needs

Could he be linking up with his former boss David Moyes

David Moyes is really trying to bring the old band back together again.

Darron Gibson is the latest of Moyes's former Everton players being linked with a move to Sunderland.

The Republic of Ireland international has played just 24 minutes of first-team football this season under new manager Ronald Koeman. And with his future at the Toffees looking bleak, The Chronicle say Moyes is trying to bring him up to the north-east in order to bolster Sunderland's fight against relegation.

With the Black Cats struggling, Moyes appears to be desperately reverting to what he knows. As well as Gibson, he's reportedly interested in bringing Bryan Oviedo in from Goodison Park too.

Earlier this week he signed another former of his Everton players Joleon Lescott, while earlier this season Victor Anichebe, Donald Love, Adnan Januzaj and Paddy McNair also arrived, having worked with Moyes previously.

Whether Gibson fancies a relegation scrap at Sunderland remains to be seen, but it's clear he needs to cut his ties with Everton and get regular football again.

Having played so little in the last two years, the 29-year-old is running out of time to force his way back into Martin O'Neill's plans, especially with midfielders being an area of real depth for the Republic of Ireland at the moment.

The transfer window closes on Tuesday. Let's hope he gets the move he needs.