Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE PAUL MCLOONE SHOW

21:00 - 23:59
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Darron Gibson linked with a move, and it's one he needs

by Neil Treacy  26th Jan 2017  07:00
Today FM image

Could he be linking up with his former boss David Moyes

David Moyes is really trying to bring the old band back together again.

Darron Gibson is the latest of Moyes's former Everton players being linked with a move to Sunderland.

The Republic of Ireland international has played just 24 minutes of first-team football this season under new manager Ronald Koeman. And with his future at the Toffees looking bleak, The Chronicle say Moyes is trying to bring him up to the north-east in order to bolster Sunderland's fight against relegation.

With the Black Cats struggling, Moyes appears to be desperately reverting to what he knows. As well as Gibson, he's reportedly interested in bringing Bryan Oviedo in from Goodison Park too.

Earlier this week he signed another former of his Everton players Joleon Lescott, while earlier this season Victor Anichebe, Donald Love, Adnan Januzaj and Paddy McNair also arrived, having worked with Moyes previously.

Today FM Image

Whether Gibson fancies a relegation scrap at Sunderland remains to be seen, but it's clear he needs to cut his ties with Everton and get regular football again.

Having played so little in the last two years, the 29-year-old is running out of time to force his way back into Martin O'Neill's plans, especially with midfielders being an area of real depth for the Republic of Ireland at the moment.

The transfer window closes on Tuesday. Let's hope he gets the move he needs.

  • Today FM image

    Rent caps extended to 24 more towns

    Today FM image

    No strike for now at Bus Eireann

    Today FM image

    Judge rejects attempt to have case struck out

    Today FM image

    History isn't kind to Hull's chances of Man United...

  • Today FM image

    Bad Lip Reading Video From Trump's Inauguration Is Finally...

    Today FM image

    Babestation Models Visiting Westport Today

    Today FM image

    Al Porter Revealed As Today FM's New Lunchtime Presenter

    Today FM image

    Ryanair defends controversial tweet

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos