United into League Cup final but their unbeaten run is over

by Neil Treacy  26th Jan 2017  07:00
Hull will take a lot of heart from their win on the night

So it'll be Manchester United against Southampton in the League Cup final on February 26th.

A chance for Jose Mourinho to earn his first piece of silverware with the club, and a chance for Southampton to repeat the heroics of their 1976 FA Cup winning side by defeating United at Wembley.

While United ultimately won the war, the manner in which they lost the battle will certainly frustrate Jose Mourinho. Their 17 game unbeaten run is over, and it was mainly down to their first half, where Hull played them off the pitch.

After really hitting his stride in recent months, Paul Pogba's form has suddenly disappeared in the last few games, putting in another poor performance overall, despite his well taken goal.

Hull may not be going to Wembley, but manager Marco Silva will have taken a lot of positives out of their performance, as they turn their heads towards a big fight for Premier League survival.

It's been a difficult week for the club, after Ryan Mason's fractured skull, and having sold Jake Livermore, it now looks like Robert Snodgrass is leaving the club. But those who lined out at the KCOM last night didn't look distracted by the week's events, with a real commitment and desire shown.

Hull had more possession, more shots, and more on target, the latter two stats particularly noteworthy given their problems creating chances so far this season.

It's now three wins in six games in charge for Silva, and this one might just be the springboard for the rest of their season.

