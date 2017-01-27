Who Cares About the FA Cup?

Leinster and Munster to play Champions Cup quarter finals on the same day.

Provinces to get April underway with a bang.

Leinster and Munster will be out to prove they are no fools, by securing their place in the last 4 of the European Champions Cup on 1st of April.

Tournament organisers have confirmed the dates and times for the quarter finals with both Provinces in action on the same Saturday.

Leo Cullen’s men will kick off proceedings against Wasps at the Aviva Stadium at 3.15 pm.

That will be followed by the meeting of Munster and Toulouse at Thomond Park at 5.45 pm.

The holders Saracens will entertain Glasgow at 1.00 pm on the following day.

And then the all French encounter between Clermont Auvergne and Toulon will get underway.

The back to back Irish games will dash any supporters hopes of attending both quarter finals.

Dual subscriptions will be required to tune into both fixtures, as Leinster will broadcast on BT Sport and Munster on Sky.